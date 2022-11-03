Horoscope Today, November 3: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions Arin life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 2: Aries Might Buy a New Vehicle, Cancerians Should Respect Elders

Aries- Don’t change jobs. Will get stuck money by evening. Trust your luck.

Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 1: Taurus Will See a Job Progress, Scorpios Should Respect Their Elders

Taurus- Do not lend money to anyone. Eat homemade food. Donate whole grains.

Lucky color- pink Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 31: Aries Must See Job Progress, Cancerians Must Help Their Friends

Gemini- Reach your job on time. Don’t argue with anyone without reason. Give sweets and clothes to someone in need.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Do not change location. Love will increase in the family. Might go on a foreign trip.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Do not invest in the business. Will go on a long journey. The mind will be disturbed till evening.

Lucky color- maroon

Virgo- Might go somewhere with friends. Ancestral property disputes will end. Arrive at your home on time.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- Disputes in married life will end. Do your work on time. Job promotion is expected.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- There will be peace in the family. Take blessings of elders. Help a friend in need.

Lucky color- purple

Sagittarius- Students shouldn’t be careless. Ladies must keep their valuables carefully. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Do not give your precious things to anyone. Spend time with elders. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- There may be more trouble on the job. Don’t argue with anyone over petty things. Take advice from loved ones when needed.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Financial condition will be better than before. Vehicle accidents might take place. Go to a religious place.

Lucky color- orange