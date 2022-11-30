Horoscope Today, November 30: Taurus Should Avoid Driving in Evening; Libra’s Health Will Improve

Horoscope Today, November 30: Find free daily horoscopes at India.com by Jyotish guru and astrologer Shiromani Sachin. Know the solution to your problem and will today be a positive start for you? The answers are here!

Aries– Have a wonderful day. Concentrate on work. Pending work will be completed. Lucky color- golden

Taurus– Worries about the health of the child will end. Avoid driving in the evening. The day will be hectic afternoon. Lucky color- orange

Gemini– Don’t get angry at someone younger than you. There will be an auspicious event in the family. There will be monetary gain in the morning. Lucky color- green

Cancer– Handle the fickleness of your mind calmly. Do not depend on others for your work. Do help others. Lucky color- red

Leo– Talk gently while having a hold on your temper. Separation from spouse will end. A hand injury might occur. Lucky color- yellow

Virgo– All students must pay attention to their studies. New opportunities may be missed. There will be an advantage in the job.

Lucky color- black

Libra– Health will be better than before. Will get rid of old debts. Will meet a friend.

Lucky color- golden

Scorpio– Vehicle accidents will be avoided. Work with your voice tone. Worship your God.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius– Will meet a female friend. Respect will increase in society. Good news will be heard by the evening.

Lucky color- orange

Capricorn– Do not cheat on your loved ones in any way. There may be a job change. Avoid skin diseases.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius– Will go on an enjoyable journey. It may be difficult to buy real estate. Help the needy people.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces– Family can come under stress. Control your voice tone. Provide medicine to needy children.

Lucky color- yellow