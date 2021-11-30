Horoscope Today, November 30, Tuesday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Numerology: How to Curate a Lucky Email Id on The Basis of Your Birth Date

Aries: The Aries people who do not want to be victims of negative thoughts should get involved in creative activities that are as per their liking. Being arrogant would spoil things for them.

Taurus: The Taurus people are in desperate need of some good luck and blessings as the situation has not really been favourable for them. They need to work harder on the work front.

Gemini: The Gemini people need to be very smart whenever they take any decision related to investment. It would be a better idea for these people to develop their foresight.

Cancer: The Cancer people should avoid discussing unpleasant issues with their spouse unless it is extremely urgent. Some of these people would work hard to maintain harmony at home.

Leo: The Leo people would be in a comfortable position in tackling any kind of onslaught from their rivals. People who have been dating a partner for long might now think about getting married.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get the reward for some efforts they had made few years ago. Some of these people might feel low but words of encouragement would help them.

Libra: The Libra people would have a lot of work piled up throughout the day. Instead of working over time, these people need to work in a more organised manner.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people might not get a very sound sleep today because their mind would be occupied with a problem faced by their child. Being pragmatic would help some of these people.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not worry if they are late in arriving for a family function. They should keep handling their family and work life just like they are doing at present.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would spend money in buying decorative items for their home and office. They should focus on smaller things that would bring happiness.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would not hesitate in making extra efforts to help a neighbour who is in need. They should ensure they are logical in any decision they take.

Pisces: The Pisces people would meet a new person at work who might have an inflated ego. They should not lose their patience and continue to be a sweet talker.