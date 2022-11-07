Horoscope Today, November 7: Gemini Should Reach Office on Time, Leo Must Apply For a Job
Horoscope Today, November 7: Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Horoscope Today, November 7: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- There will be sweetness in the relationship. Don’t be careless. Donate red fruit.
Lucky color- yellow
Taurus- The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Be careful while crossing the road. Donate pink clothes.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Don’t be lazy at work. Reach your office on time. Donate milk.
Lucky color- pink
Cancer- A foot injury is expected. Talk respectfully to your mother. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- maroon
Leo- Don’t waste your time. Apply for a job. Donate red clothes.
Lucky color- orange
Virgo- The business trip will benefit. Avoid fried food. Donate food.
Lucky color- green
Libra- Might face job changes. Will be happy. Donate whole rice.
Lucky color- green
Scorpio- Love relationship will sweeten. It’ll be a good day till evening. Donate banana.
Lucky color- saffron
Sagittarius- Will buy a new house. Take care of your belongings. Donate medicines.
Lucky color- yellow
Capricorn- Be happy. Tasks will be done after noon. Donate vegetables.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius- Don’t manipulate anyone. Promotion in the job is foreseen. Donate fruit.
Lucky color- black
Pisces- Make a habit of getting up early in the morning. Stay fresh all day long. Make a donation.
Lucky color- white
