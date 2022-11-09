Horoscope Today, November 9: Taurus Must Complete Tasks on Time, Gemini Shouldn’t Change Jobs



Horoscope Today, November 9: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries: Will be busy with work all day long. Eat homemade food. Donate food items.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus: There is a possibility of guests coming into the house. Complete tasks on time. Friends will get along.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini: Respect your elders. Profit is predicted. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer: Mental health will deteriorate. Donate white goods. Profit from business is expected.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo: Talk to your parents respectfully. Profit from investing in the business is foreseen. Time will be favourable till evening.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo: Students should focus on their studies. Make good use of time. The job will benefit.

Lucky color- pink

Libra: Might have to travel. Arrive at your workplace on time. Donate grain.

Lucky color- yellow

Scorpio: Drive your vehicle carefully. Things can go wrong on the job. Heart’s wish will come true.

Lucky color- pink

Sagittarius: Will be grumpy. Respect your parents. Respect in society will increase.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn: Leg pain can be a problem. Don’t rush things. Good news will be received by evening.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius: Monetary benefit is predicted. Donate clothes to the needy. Good luck will come to the house.

Lucky color- green

Pisces: Thank your teacher. Keep the east side of the house clean. The stomach problem will end.

Lucky color- yellow