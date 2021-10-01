Horoscope Today, October 1, Friday: Welcome to a brand new month! Libra and Scorpio should accept all of the birthday attention. A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 30, Thursday: Cancer And Scorpio Should Not Neglect Their Health

Aries: The Aries people are under a lot of pressure due to the increase in daily expenses at home in the recent past. Some of these people would face a difficult situation related to their child's education.

Taurus: The Taurus people should not try to do any work in a hurry otherwise they might not be able to even complete their work. These people are now more interested in uplifting their prestige and social stature.

Gemini: If the Gemini people succeed in leaving a positive impression at the symposium they are getting to attend, they would make some remarkable financial gains.

Cancer: The Cancer people are very much interested in a family outing where they can visit a religious place outside the city. If a legal verdict is expected, it is likely to come in their favour.

Leo: The Leo people would not shy away from taking up tasks that appear to be very tough. Their initiatives in office and business will help them get praises from their bosses and partners.

Virgo: The Virgo people might be in a different frame of mind and it should not be a surprise if they act naughty and playful. Some of these people would muster up their energy as the day proceeds.

Libra: The Libra people would feel very confident today as a presentation made with a lot of effort would be appreciated by their clients. They should not think of a job change at this stage.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would spend the day in things that they love doing. Some people might spend hours listening to music while some might cook a delicious dish.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would find that the plans made as part of their professional ambition are finally giving positive results. These people also get to eat food they like and might also visit a close friend.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might be part of long discussions at home related to an old ancestral property. They would also remain extremely busy at the office as they need to wrap up a lot of work on the last working day of the week.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might feel cheated by a close co-worker. Students would also remain distracted but it would benefit them if they manage to concentrate on their studies.

Pisces: The Pisces people would get into an ugly dispute with someone close due to a lack of clarity on financial matters. They might feel a little weak by the end of the day as they would be exhausted both physically and mentally.