Horoscope Today, October 1, Saturday: Know what’s in store for you today as per the astrological predictions. Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s a glimpse of your day today, so plan your day accordingly. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Centre extends Deadline for Filing Tax Audit Report Till October 7

Aries- Any urgent work will be delayed. Vehicle accidents will be avoided. Perform Aarti of Goddess Durga with camphor. Also Read - Hurricane Ian: After Leaving Swaths Of Destruction In Florida, Storm Hits South Carolina

Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Pathan Brothers Go Ballistic As Bhilwara Kings Make Playoffs

Taurus- Might be meeting a dear friend. After noon, the time will be good. Offer rose perfume to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Don’t be careless at work. Respect the guest at home. Give green items to young girls.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- The mind will be stressed all day. Avoid eating outside. Offer white flowers to Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- Auspicious programs will be held at the house. Don’t hurt anyone. Give orange clothes to little girls.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Lent money will be back. Offer roses to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will receive gifts and respect. Take advice from elders. Offer honey to the Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Will get less success in business. Keep the south side of the house clean. Offer Kaner flower to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- Family disputes will end. Stalled tasks will be completed. Offer Jaggery to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- The planned work will be completed. Touch the feet of an elderly woman. Must visit the temple of goddess Durga.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Respect your elders. Money stuck in business will be back. Offer Roses to Goddess Kali.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Leave your house on time. Control your speech. Worship Goddess Gayatri.

Lucky color- yellow