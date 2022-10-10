Horoscope Today, October 10: Do you sometimes think that your day has gone so bad that you wish you hadn’t even left your home today? Or do you sometimes realise that your plans just didn’t work the way you really wanted them to? That’s exactly where astrology comes into play. To assist you and help you plan your day better. Here’s how you can help yourself by following quick tips to manage your decisions and plans todayAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 10: Geminis to Face Tension in Family, Cancer to Get Lost Money - Check Astrological Prediction
Aries- Don’t cheat on your close ones. Avoid bone diseases. Donate rice and clothes. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 9: Taurus Might Face Trouble in Their Job, Leo Should Control Their Emotions
Lucky color- maroon
Taurus- Might go on a religious journey. Avoid skin problems. Donate sugar candy.
Lucky color- pink
Gemini- There might be tension in the family. Control your tone. Apply saffron tilak on the forehead.
Lucky color- green
Cancer- Old lost money will be found. Old troubles will end. Keep cardamom in a purse.
Lucky color- yellow
Leo- Economic side will be strong. The business will increase. Tie a red kalava on the right wrist.
Lucky color- pink
Virgo- Might fail. Don’t argue with your elders. Do yellow sandalwood tilak.
Lucky color- brown
Libra- Take care of your health. Marriage problems will end. Offer rice to Shivling.
Lucky color- blue
Scorpio- There will be a job change. Will get success in love-related matters. Do Roli’s Tilak to Ganesh Ji.
Lucky color- orange
Sagittarius- Control your speech. Don’t make hasty decisions. Donate green gram whole.
Lucky color- carrot
Capricorn- The day will bring happiness. Don’t eat late at night. Donate white goods.
Lucky color- white
Aquarius- Might change the location. Promotion in job is foretold. Serve the birds.
Lucky color- sky blue
Pisces- The day will be full of laziness. Will receive money and gifts. Donate sweet fruits.
Lucky color- red