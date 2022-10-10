Horoscope Today, October 10: Do you sometimes think that your day has gone so bad that you wish you hadn’t even left your home today? Or do you sometimes realise that your plans just didn’t work the way you really wanted them to? That’s exactly where astrology comes into play. To assist you and help you plan your day better. Here’s how you can help yourself by following quick tips to manage your decisions and plans todayAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 10: Geminis to Face Tension in Family, Cancer to Get Lost Money - Check Astrological Prediction

Aries- Don’t cheat on your close ones. Avoid bone diseases. Donate rice and clothes. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 9: Taurus Might Face Trouble in Their Job, Leo Should Control Their Emotions

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Might go on a religious journey. Avoid skin problems. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- There might be tension in the family. Control your tone. Apply saffron tilak on the forehead.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Old lost money will be found. Old troubles will end. Keep cardamom in a purse.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Economic side will be strong. The business will increase. Tie a red kalava on the right wrist.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Might fail. Don’t argue with your elders. Do yellow sandalwood tilak.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Take care of your health. Marriage problems will end. Offer rice to Shivling.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- There will be a job change. Will get success in love-related matters. Do Roli’s Tilak to Ganesh Ji.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Control your speech. Don’t make hasty decisions. Donate green gram whole.

Lucky color- carrot

Capricorn- The day will bring happiness. Don’t eat late at night. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Might change the location. Promotion in job is foretold. Serve the birds.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- The day will be full of laziness. Will receive money and gifts. Donate sweet fruits.

Lucky color- red