Horoscope Today, October 10: Horoscopes aren't just predictions, it's more about planning a regretless day ahead by knowing where your stars can take you today. If you know your zodiac sign, it's easy to get a glimpse into the day that you are starting now. Being cautious in advance has never harmed anyone yet. Try it!
CHECK YOUR HOROSCOPE TODAY AS PER YOUR ZODIAC SIGN
- Aries: Don’t cheat on your close ones. Avoid bone diseases. Donate rice and clothes.
Lucky colour: maroon
- Taurus: Might go on a religious journey. Avoid skin problems. Donate sugar candy.
Lucky colour- pink
- Gemini: There might be tension in the family. Control your tone. Apply saffron tilak on the forehead.
Lucky colour: green
- Cancer: Old lost money will be found. Old troubles will end. Keep cardamom in a purse.
Lucky colour: yellow
- Leo: Economic side will be strong. The business will increase. Tie a red kalava on the right wrist.
Lucky colour: pink
- Virgo: Might fail. Don’t argue with your elders. Do yellow sandalwood tilak.
Lucky colour- brown
- Libra: Take care of your health. Marriage problems will end. Offer rice to Shivling.
Lucky colour: blue
- Scorpio: There will be a job change. Will get success in love-related matters. Do a Roli Tilak on Ganesh Ji.
Lucky colour: orange
- Sagittarius: Control your speech. Don’t make hasty decisions. Donate green gram whole.
Lucky colour: carrot
- Capricorn: The day will bring happiness. Don’t eat late at night. Donate white goods.
Lucky colour: white
- Aquarius: Might change the location. Promotion in job is foretold. Serve the birds.
Lucky colour: sky blue
- Pisces: The day will be full of laziness. Will receive money and gifts. Donate sweet fruits.
Lucky colour: red