Horoscope Today, October 10, Sunday: Kindness, patience and determination go a long way. We have Pandit Jagannath Guruji to make the astrological predictions for today. The three zodiac signs that might have trouble at the workplace and think of alternate career paths are Cancer, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Aries: The Aries people should spend their day in religious and social activities. The relation with their in-laws is expected to get better with time.

Taurus: The Taurus people would need to spend some money for the renovation of their house. They would take a friend's help to settle a property related dispute.

Gemini: The Gemini people should be careful about their health in the evening hours. Keeping a positive thought approach would help them succeed in business.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be troubled by their subordinates at the workplace today. Their love life would remain on the right track.

Leo: A family member might give people belonging to this zodiac sign some good news. They would form a good bond with a neighbour who has shifted recently.

Virgo: The Virgo people should try not to step out of their homes today otherwise they might face some problems. Spending the day with family at home is the best option.

Libra: The Libra people would be very dedicated to their work. A work-related to a foreign country would bring them much needed profit and growth scope.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should be very patient as doing anything in hurry would not be up to the mark. There might be stress due to differences with some family members.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should look for an alternative career paths as they might reach new heights by doing so. They should leave the baggage of the past behind.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should spend their money very wisely. They should do proper research before making any kind of investment, mutual fund or real estate.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be very nostalgic today. They would want to go back to their school days when they did not have so many of responsibilities.

Pisces: The Pisces people would want to excel in academics. Some of these people might think of leaving a regular job and get into research.