Horoscope today, October 11, 2026: Detailed predictions for all zodiac signs

From fresh opportunities at work to important conversations in your personal life, explore the astrological outlook for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all other zodiac signs.

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Horoscope today, October 11, 2026 (PC: Meta AI)

According to Vedic astrology, on Sunday, 11 October 2026, the Moon transits through Virgo (Kanya Rashi) until 10:04 AM, after which it enters Libra (Tula Rashi). The dominant Nakshatra for the day is Chitra, which remains active until 10:32 PM before Swati Nakshatra begins. The day falls under Ashvin Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi, continuing until 9:32 PM before Dwitiya Tithi takes over. Vaidhriti Yoga remains in effect until 9:04 PM, and the ruling day lord is the Sun (Surya Dev). Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Your health will be good today. If you have breathing problems, take extra care. Avoid dust and smoke. Speaking of money, you may receive more money than you expected. Be careful in all money dealings and check every detail before you give or take. Try to spend time with your family members. Love partners should not put any kind of pressure on their companion. Today, your spouse’s mother might give you some advice. Minor conflicts will keep happening in married life.

Remedy: Donate red lentils to someone in need.

Taurus Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Today is a good day for your health. You will feel mentally strong, and your productivity will increase. You can make long-term investments today, but your expenses may go out of control, so keep a close eye on your spending. You may have a small misunderstanding with your mother. You will spend good time with the children at home. In married life, you may feel worried about your partner’s health.

Remedy: Offer white sweets to a young girl.

Gemini Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Your financial side will be very strong today, and your daily income may go up. If you have applied for a personal loan or a home loan, you may receive good news about it soon. Spend some time with the elders in your family, they may give you good advice that will help you later. In love life, you can enjoy a nice meal with your partner at a good place today. Married individuals will be seen helping their spouse organize the house.

Remedy: Donate a book or stationery to a student.

Cancer Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Cancer natives, back pain or leg pain may trouble you today. If there are small children at home, you may feel worried about their health, so keep a close eye on them. You are likely to buy some household essentials today, so make a list before you shop to avoid extra spending. In love life, don’t say anything that hurts your partner’s feelings. Married people may visit a close relative’s place today.

Remedy: Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 21 times in the evening.

Leo Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Leo natives, your health will be good today, but avoid too much oily and spicy food in the second half of the day. On the financial front, some money will be spent on your family today. You will have a fun time with your family at home. If you run a business, you may go on a short distance trip.Married people should speak carefully today, as your partner’s feelings may get hurt.

Remedy: Chant the Aditya Hridaya Stotra at sunrise.

Virgo Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Virgo natives, an old pain or health issue may return today, so don’t ignore it. In terms of money, you may go to an outing spot with your children, where money will be spent. In the family, you may feel worried about the health of an elder. In love life, a lack of trust may be seen, so talk openly and clear any doubts with your partner. If you are married, you might feel anxious regarding matters related to their children.

Remedy: Chant “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” 11 times.

Libra Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Libra natives, your health will be good today, but take care of your throat. There will be some expenses today, but money you lent to someone will be returnd. At home, you may have to face someone’s anger, so stay calm and don’t answer back. Your love life looks good, and you will motivate your partner to try something new, which will bring you closer. If you are married, your life partner may pull you up or criticize your lifestyle today.

Remedy: Offer white flowers or sweets to Goddess Durga.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Scorpio natives, don’t trust anyone blindly in money matters today, and double-check every deal before you act. Money will be spent on household needs. An argument may break out between two people in the family. You can share some advice or life lessons with the children at home. In love life, rushing things may spoil them. On the other hand, married people will also feel impatient today and might vent outside anger.

Remedy: Chant “Om Mangalaya Namah” 11 times.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Sagittarius natives, you may face some issues above the stomach. If the discomfort becomes severe, see a doctor immediately. Some money will be spent on a woman in the house, and it will bring happiness at home. There will be an atmosphere of worship and religious activities in the family. In love life, you and your partner will not be able to give much time to each other today. If you are married, you may welcome a friend to your home.

Remedy: Offer chana dal and turmeric at a temple.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Capricorn natives, don’t discuss your money matters with any outsider today. You will spend a good time with the elders at home. Family life will go well. Heart patients and people with blood pressure problems should stay alert today, avoid stress and rest when you feel tired. You may also visit a religious place today. Things will remain fine in love and married life.

Remedy: Serve food to a needy or elderly person.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Take care of your health today. Changes in the weather may leave you feeling tired and sore. Financially, the day looks average, with no major expenses expected. At home, you may have to deal with the displeasure of a family member. On the relationship front, old disagreements could finally be settled. Married couples may also plan a visit to a religious place with their partner.

Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa or light a lamp before Lord Hanuman.

Pisces Horoscope Today: October 11, 2026

Your health will be fine today. You may feel a little off in the morning, but you’ll feel better by evening. You may spend money on travel today. At home, you will receive support from an elderly family member. In your love life, a disagreement with your partner may arise over a certain issue. Married couples should pay attention to their partner’s health and well-being.