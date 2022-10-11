Horoscope Today, October 11: Do you sometimes think that your day has gone so bad that you wish you hadn’t even left your home today? Or do you sometimes realise that your plans just didn’t work the way you really wanted them to? That’s exactly where astrology comes into play. To assist you and help you plan your day better. Here’s how you can help yourself by following quick tips to manage your decisions and plans todayAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 10: Aries Shouldn't Cheat on Anyone, Librans Must Take Care of Their Health

Aries –There will be sweetness in married life. Take advice from elders. Donate fruits amongst children.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- Sourness in relationships will end. Control your tone. Donate red sweets to girls.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Reach your workplace on time. Would benefit from a job change. Donate wheat in the morning.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- Health recovery is predicted. Don’t hesitate to work. Apply saffron tilak in the morning.

Lucky color red

Leo- Bring sweetness to your voice. There will be separation from siblings. Offer water to the sun in the morning.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Focus on your job. Will get new opportunities. Leave home after drinking sweet water.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- Love will increase in married life. The disease will end. Offer Gangajal to Shivling in the morning.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Donate food items. Abstain from intoxicants. Offer jaggery to Hanuman Ji in the evening.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- There might be a loss due to business travel. It’s a good day for students. Donate yellow fruit.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Controversy will end in the family. Will get things done after noon. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- There will be a delay in the marriage. Exercise in the morning. Apply turmeric powder as tilak.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- People associated with the property will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Have some honey.

Lucky color- golden