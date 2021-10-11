Horoscope Today, October 11, Monday: Wondering how your day would turn out to be? Fret not, we have you covered. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 10, Sunday: These 3 Zodiac Signs Might Face Some Trouble At Workspace And Think of Alternate Career Paths

Aries: The Aries people who want to be entrepreneurs need to stop waiting for the right time and act now. If they spend much time thinking, they might fall short of their target.

Taurus: The Taurus people should realize their responsibilities as a member of family. It would not be a bad idea for them to lend a helping hand to their spouse and parents.

Gemini: The Gemini people would face a lot of mood swing today. Some of these people might wrongly take their anger out on a senior at office.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be very disciplined in both personal and professional life. They would not want to mingle with outsiders today.

Leo: The Leo people might start the week on a very energetic note. Some of these people would act as source of inspiration for several others.

Virgo: The Virgo people should read literature and poetry to calm their mind which has faced a lot of stress. They do not need to worry about financial limitations in life.

Libra: The Libra people should make a decision to follow their passion even if they do not want to leave doing whatever they do now. They should take inspiration from others.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would spend the day lazying around at home today. They would take maximum advantage of working at home and delay their work.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be busy fulfilling their responsibilities. The focus of these people is on a ray of hope that they can see for themselves.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should take a strategic approach if they want to succeed in their business. They should know the right people who they can trust.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would finally be able to spend some quality time with their spouse. There might be some problems related to their vehicle.

Pisces: The Pisces people who want to go for higher studies must make extra efforts to gain success. These people need to avoid believing in rumours