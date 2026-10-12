Horoscope today, October 12, 2026: Read today’s prediction for all 12 zodiac signs

From fresh beginnings to moments that call for patience, the daily astrological outlook offers insights into the possibilities and challenges each sign may encounter.

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Horoscope today, October 12, 2026 (PC: Meta AI)

According to Vedic astrology, on Monday, 12 October 2026, the Moon transits through Libra (Tula Rashi) throughout the day. The dominant Nakshatra for the day is Swati, which stays active until approximately 11:51 PM before Vishakha Nakshatra begins. The day falls under Ashvin Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi, continuing until approximately 10:13 PM before Tritiya Tithi takes over. Vishkambha Yoga remains in effect until around 8:31 PM, and the ruling day lord is the Moon (Chandra Dev). Let’s find out how today’s planetary alignment will impact all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

You may face stomach problems today, so avoid spicy and oily food. Financially, you may receive unexpected money and also spend money on a party with friends. In family, you will enjoy a good time with a relative, and a family function may take place. Love and understanding will grow in your relationship. Married couples will enjoy spending quality time with their partner.

Remedy: Offer red hibiscus flowers to Maa Durga and chant “Om Dum Durgayai Namah” 11 times.

Taurus Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

Healthwise, you may experience digestive problems and mental stress. If you are planning to invest money, avoid making any decisions in a hurry. At home, try not to force your opinions on others. Business owners may close a major deal today, while working professionals may face some stress at work. In love life, your partner may experience health issues, so take care of them. Married couples may try to make their partner happy by doing things they enjoy.

Remedy: Offer sugar and white flowers to Maa Brahmacharini.

Gemini Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

Your health will be good today. Try to control your expenses. It may increase suddenly. Guests will visit your home in the evening. Be careful, as someone may try to create misunderstandings within your family. Business will see progress, and partnerships may bring good results. Working professionals may have to travel today, but the journey could be tiring. Your love and married life will be happy, with chances to enjoy good moments with your partner.

Remedy: Offer green cardamom and durva grass to Maa Durga.

Cancer Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

On the health front you will feel good today. Start your day with yoga and exercise to stay active. You may receive money from an unexpected source, but some sudden expenses may also arise. You will enjoy a good time with your family. Love and married life will be pleasant, and you will share happy moments with your partner. Business owners may earn profits from past investments. Those in jobs should stay away from office politics.

Remedy: Offer milk-based sweets or kheer to the Goddess.

Leo Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

You may find relief from a long-standing health problem today. Start your day with yoga and meditation. You may receive money. Family life will be pleasant. Newly married couples may get a chance to spend happy moments with the whole family. Work may be busy, but you will manage your tasks well and receive appreciation for your efforts. Those looking for a job may get a good opportunity, possibly from a well-known company. Business owners may have a successful day, and those planning to start a new business may find this a good time to take the next step. Married people may receive good news from their spouse.

Remedy: Offer red flowers and jaggery to Maa Durga.

Virgo Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

Avoid eating outside food today. Financially, try not to spend money on unnecessary things. Family members will get along well and enjoy time together. Your love partner may hide their true feelings from you today. For married couples, someone from outside may try to create distance in the relationship, so avoid misunderstandings. You may visit a colleague’s home today. Business owners may meet some useful contacts who could help them in their work.

Remedy: Offer green bangles or a green dupatta to the Goddess.

Libra Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

Your health will be good today, and your productivity may also improve. Use your money wisely and avoid unnecessary expenses. Be careful at the office, as the day may bring some career-related challenges. You may need to travel for work. Business owners may consider entering into a partnership. In your love life, your words may hurt your partner’s feelings, so think before you speak. Married couples may have to deal with their partner’s displeasure today.

Remedy: Chant “Om Shri Durgayai Namah” 21 times.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

Healthwise, you may get relief from physical discomfort today. Financially, you may have to deal with heavy expenses, so manage your money carefully. An elderly family member may praise you today. In your love life, your partner may make fun of your weaknesses, which could hurt your feelings. Married people should think carefully before sharing personal matters with others. Business may be slow for wholesalers and automobile company owners. If you are employed, you may have an argument with a colleague, so try to stay calm.

Remedy: Read the Durga Saptashati.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

Your health will be good today. Expenses may increase as you spend more on household needs. You will receive support from your parents. In your love life, be careful about what you say and when you say it, as your partner may be in a bad mood. Married couples may experience some tension, and an unexpected guest could cause misunderstandings. Business owners may earn good profits. Those working in creative fields may also see good growth today.

Remedy: Chant “Om Dum Durgayai Namah” 11 times.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

Your health is likely to remain good today. On the financial front, you may plan ways to save money, but be careful while making financial transactions. You may attend a family function at a relative’s home. You could also receive good news from your siblings. In your love life, avoid forcing your opinions on your partner. Married couples will enjoy spending quality time with their children. Business owners should be careful with financial transactions. If you are working, you may find yourself attracted to a colleague today.

Remedy: Light a mustard oil lamp before Maa Durga in the evening.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

You may get relief from a long-standing health problem today. Your investments may bring good returns. The evening will be a good time to spend with your family. You may feel disappointed in your love life, and married couples may face some misunderstandings. If you are working, your creativity will impress others. Business owners may be more productive in the second half of the day.

Remedy: Chant the Durga Chalisa and feed a hungry person.

Pisces Horoscope Today: October 12, 2026

You may gain money today. If you have applied for a loan, you may get a positive response. Family problems may start to resolve, and your siblings may help you complete a pending task. At work, your efforts will be appreciated. Business owners should be careful while handling documents and financial matters. Love and married life may be a little challenging today, so think carefully before making any decisions.