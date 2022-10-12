Horoscope today, October 12: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 11: Aries Must Take Advice From Elders, Virgo Should Focus on Their Jobs
CHECK YOUR HOROSCOPE TODAY AS PER YOUR ZODIAC SIGN
- Aries: Arrive on time when you get a new job. Learning will improve. By evening, there will be monetary gain.
Lucky colour: carrot
- Taurus: Eye problems may increase. Make transactions afternoon. Don’t argue with anyone.
Lucky colour- white
- Gemini: Do not quarrel with relatives. Monetary loss is likely to happen. Maintain unity in the family.
Lucky colour: pink
- Cancer: Don’t lend your vehicle to anyone. Take care of your mother’s health. Might go on a short journey till evening.
Lucky colour: orange
- Leo: Don’t get angry on trivial matters. Will get good news as soon as you reach the office. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.
Lucky colour: yellow
- Virgo: There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. Donate sweet things in the evening.
Lucky colour- turquoise
- Libra: Always keep your thinking right. Don’t mess with anyone in the place of the job. The gain in learning is predicted.
Lucky colour: maroon
- Scorpio: There will be happiness in the family. Profit in business is predicted. Will meet friends.
Lucky colour- yellow
- Sagittarius: There will be concern regarding the progeny. Obey the father. Donate yellow items.
Lucky colour- red
- Capricorn: Fulfill your responsibilities. Avoid stomach problems. Do not consume fried food.
Lucky colour- blue
- Aquarius: Traders must pay full attention to their work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Health problems will end.
Lucky colour: pink
- Pisces: Don’t deceive anyone. May have to travel. Donate food and clothes.
Lucky colour: white