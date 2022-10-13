Horoscope Today, October 13: Do you sometimes think that your day has gone so bad that you wish you hadn’t even left your home today? Or do you sometimes realise that your plans just didn’t work the way you really wanted them to? That’s exactly where astrology comes into play. To assist you and help you plan your day better. Here’s how you can help yourself by following quick tips to manage your decisions and plans todayAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 12: Cancerians Shouldn't Lend Vehicle, Aries to Get Money - Check Aaj Ka Raashifal

Aries- The journey of traders will be successful. Make transactions wisely. Keep red flowers nearby.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Will remain tired throughout the day. Should go for a walk with friends in the evening. Eat jaggery.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Don’t laugh at anyone. Study hard. Keep white flowers in your pocket.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Do not argue with your family. A donation will make the day auspicious. Recite Shivashtak.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Fix your mind. Donate millets. Chant Om mantra 27 times.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Workload will increase significantly. Pay attention to your health. Chant Guru Mantra.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Don’t drive the vehicle hastily. Donate fruits. Chant Durga Mantras.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Will have a hectic day. Donate milk. Keep yellow flowers nearby.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Don’t worry about anything. Donate vegetables. Chant Ram Ram.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Will be successful in business. Donate yoghurt. Offer Tulsi at Vishnu Temple.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Take precautions during the journey. Stay away from intoxicants. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Do not be lazy. Make a habit of getting work done on time. Donate yellow clothes.

Lucky color- maroon