Horoscope Today, October 13, Wednesday: Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: The Aries people would be in a mood to devote more time to their family rather than work. Some of these people may take their family out for dinner.

Taurus: The Taurus people would meditate today to seek some mental peace. They have been failing to take some tough decisions that are much needed to move forward in life.

Gemini: The Gemini people are back in action and they are completing all their pending tasks at a fast pace. They do not want to miss any deadline.

Cancer: The Cancer people want to be music lovers for today. They would also want to go on a long drive to end the day.

Leo: The Leo people want to go out with their friends in the evening. They want to spend some relaxing time as there is too much work at their disposal.

Virgo: The Virgo people would want to cook something delicious for their family members. They are looking for appreciation for their efforts.

Libra: The Libra people would want to watch meaningful movies today. Some of the people belonging to this zodiac sign would feel like critics today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people are feeling relaxed after having completed their work on time. These people can also expect appreciation from their colleagues.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would have a very positive momentum driving them in their life at this stage. They would not be bogged down the increase in work pressure.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people need to take care of health-related issues. They should avoid eating outside food if they do not want to have an unhealthy day.

Aquarius: Getting involved in physical activities has made some of the Aquarius people tired and they want to take some rest now. They might take a day off from work.

Pisces: The Pisces people would like to bring about a change in their daily routine. They are bored of following the same sequence of events everyday.