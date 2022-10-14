Aries- Don’t change business and jobs. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate sugar candy or sweets.

Lucky color- maroonAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 13: Capricorn Will be Successful in Business, Scorpio Will Have a Hectic Day

Taurus- Might go on a long journey. Will meet an old friend. The day will be hectic.

Lucky color- pink Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 12: Cancerians Shouldn't Lend Vehicle, Aries to Get Money - Check Aaj Ka Raashifal

Gemini- Will get the support of elder brother. Don’t quarrel with family members. Will benefit from travelling.

Lucky color- blue Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 11: Aries Must Take Advice From Elders, Virgo Should Focus on Their Jobs

Cancer- Invest in new business with advice. Don’t be careless while driving. Will get respect.

Lucky color- saffron

Leo- Reach home on time in the evening. Withheld money will be received. Pay attention to the health of the child.

Lucky color- ocher

Virgo- Will get success in employment. Will receive money suddenly. Will get the support of life partner.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- New property will be beneficial. Will get happiness from the progeny. Don’t be angry with your parents.

Lucky color- grey

Scorpio- Might go on a long journey. Love success is foretold. Control your mind.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- A wave of happiness will run through the heart. The birth of a child is predicted. Monetary gain will be there.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Do urgent work on time. Take your father’s advice. Don’t be careless in relationships.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Old wish will be fulfilled. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. Business change is foreseen.

Lucky color- brown

Pisces- Mental tension will remain. Take advice from elders. Relationships might worsen.

Lucky color- maroon