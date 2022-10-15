Horoscope today, October 15: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 14: Leos to Get Withheld Money, Cancerians Should Drive Carefully

Check Horoscope as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Aries- Do your studies on time. Obstacles in work will be removed. Donate red fruit.

Lucky color- pink

Taurus- Will remain calm today. By evening, there will be monetary gain. Donate rice.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Make transactions very wisely. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate green clothes.

Lucky colour- Orange

Cancer- Job troubles will end. A job change is anticipated. Donate white rice.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Don’t make your loved ones angry. The day will be hectic. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Students must go for a walk. Do not make any changes at the place of business. Donate grains.

Lucky color- blue

Libra- If needed, consult a doctor. Make sure to offer some help in the marriage of a girl. Donate fruit.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Guests will come. Don’t change jobs. Donate basil.

Lucky color- green

Sagittarius- Work will speed up. Do not do any work after noon. Donate yellow items.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Don’t lie to anyone. Will get the money stuck. Donate yoghurt.

Lucky color- yellow

Aquarius- Reach home on time. Don’t argue with your father over anything. Donate mustard oil.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Don’t be up till late at night. Donate a banana.

Lucky color- yellow