Horoscope Today, October 17, Sunday: Hope, faith and kindness go a long way. We have astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.

Aries: The Aries people would find it difficult to control their emotions even when they are surrounded by people. They need to accept that not everything can always be in their control.

Taurus: The Taurus people would feel like a rebel from within and might do things that are usually considered taboo. They do not want any misunderstanding about themselves.

Gemini: Some of the Gemini people would face the consequences of the mistakes they have committed in the past. They need to be mindful of finance related matters.

Cancer: The Cancer people would try very hard to get their heart and mind to decide the same ting. Some of these people need to improve their decision making skills.

Leo: The Leo people would keep the law of cause and effect in their mind. They would not get carried away due to emotions.

Virgo: The Virgo people might realize that their growth can be phenomenal if they just avoid making silly mistakes. They need to realise their self worth and act accordingly.

Libra: The Libra people would need to be the first one to volunteer for a work if they want to shine in the meeting. They would not like to follow others and instead go their own way.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would not hesitate in facing their fear and might also be part of some daring activity. Some of these people would realise their true potential today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would listen to their inner voice and could not be charmed with materialistic things. The luck would favour them and nobody would succeed in cheating them.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who are in the middle of a conflict with their senior should strictly avoid being aggressive in any way. These people should look for solutions that last long.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be in need of an informed friendly advice if they want to overcome the roadblocks in their path. It would be a good time for these people to do some introspection.

Pisces: The Pisces people would emerge as winners against all their struggles if they do not learn the art of saving their energy. They should not waste time in activities that are of no consequence