Horoscope Today, October 18, Monday: Hard work and creativity are two rules to get success in life. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. Two zodiac signs that may see an increase in income today are Taurus and Sagittarius. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Monday. Check out what your horoscope says today.

Aries: It is one of those days when the Aries people would find themselves progressing in their professional life. Their self confidence is the factor that is allowing them to take risks and succeed.

Taurus: Taking a honest and direct approach to get work done would be advisable for the Taurus people. An increase in salary can be expected for some people belonging to this zodiac sign.

Gemini: There might be some unexpected expenses for the Gemini people but it would not have any long term impact. They should try to spend some time in knowing their spouse better.

Cancer: The Cancer people would finally be able to convince a secret with their partner. Instead of hampering their bond, being honest would make their relationship stronger than ever.

Leo: The Leo people who succeed in striking a work life balance are likely to have a better control of overall situation. Those wanting to go on a foreign trip should start the paperwork.

Virgo: The Virgo people could be seen thinking a lot about an important issue related to a family member. No matter how busy they are, they should not ignore the wishes of their children.

Libra: The Libra people would finally realise how much they have lost and how much have they gained in life. This will help them take better decisions for the future.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should be careful about their decisions as some of these people might face loss in their business. Those who are salaried would not be satisfied with their performance.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would finally get to see an increase in their income. They should continue to be cordial to people and supportive to their partner.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would finally find the solution for a health related problem they have been facing for long. Some of these people would convert a brilliant idea into action.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would not hesitate in taking time out for their own entertainment. Getting in touch with an old school friend might be helpful in career.

Pisces: The Pisces people might get into an argument with their spouse on an issue related to their home. They should talk and sort out the issue before it is too late.