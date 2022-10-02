Horoscope Today, October 2, Sunday: Know what’s in store for you today as per the astrological predictions. Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s a glimpse of your day today, so plan your day accordingly. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Numerology: What Does Your Birth Date Reveal About Your Hidden Personality Trait?

Aries- Vehicle will be received. Think about investing in the business. Feed young girls with Halwa.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Give a white toy to a girl.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Will be blessed by elders. There will be happiness in the family. Offer Chunari at Devi Temple.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- Don’t change jobs. Drive your vehicle carefully. Offer roses to Goddess Parvati.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- Will get good news by evening. Take care of your jewellery. Offer yellow flowers to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will avoid sudden injuries. Respect your spouse. Distribute sweets amongst young girls.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Will be buying a new house soon. Focus on your children. Offer lotus flower in Devi temple.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Foreign journey will be postponed. Will achieve success in the job. Gift your mom with something.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Dilemma will end. Students must focus on their studies. Offer roses to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Bring positivity to thoughts. Respect your friends. Offer fruits in Devi temple.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Stalled money will be back. The spouse’s health will deteriorate. Offer Mehndi at Devi Temple.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. Relations will be sweet. Offer pumpkin at a Devi Temple.

Lucky color- yellow