Horoscope Today, October 20: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope today, October 19: Aries Should Postpone Their Trip, Leos Must Respect Their Elders

Aries- Father’s health will deteriorate. Don’t hesitate to act. Help your friend.

Lucky color- red Also Read - Horoscope today, October 18: Taurus Might See Job Progress, Leo Should Respect Their Elders

Taurus- Don’t make any decisions rashly. Separation from brother is foreseen. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- pink Also Read - Horoscope today, October 17: Aries Must Apply For a Job, Virgos Should Focus on Their Work

Gemini- Students must focus on their studies. Will get new opportunities. Profit in business is predicted.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- New property will be beneficial. Keep trying to get a job. Try to persuade a friend.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- Will go on a long journey. Success in love is predicted. Control anger.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- A wave of happiness will run throughout the day. The birth of a child is expected. Money expenditure will lessen.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will get some good news by the evening. Help a relative who has come home. Donate ghee amongst needy people.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. The job can be difficult. Don’t disrespect elders.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Will get a promotion in the job. Take advice from elders. A vehicle purchase is foretold.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- You will have a good day.

Must concentrate on work. Stalled work will be completed.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius-There will be concern about the health of children. Drive carefully.

The day will be hectic.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Don’t get angry. Good things will happen in the family. The monetary benefit is anticipated.

Lucky color- golden