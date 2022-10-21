Horoscope Today, October 21: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 20: Gemini Will Get New Opportunities, Leo Needs to Control Their Anger

Aries: There will be sweetness in married life. The job will progress. Take advice from elders.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus: Do not let sourness come into the relationship. Control your tone. Elder brother will support you.

Lucky color- red

Gemini: Arrive at your office on time. Don’t quarrel with your father. There will be a job change.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer: Will be protected from diseases. Don’t hesitate to work. Help your friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo: Pay attention to your home decor. Separation from brother is expected. Will get back the money stuck.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo: Don’t make any changes in the house. Will get new opportunities. There will be profit in business by the evening.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra: There will be disputes in married life. Don’t cheat on anyone. The disease will end.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Donate food items. Abstain from intoxicants. There will be a business success.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius: Do not go on a business trip. Try to persuade your friend. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn: Disputes in the family will end. Don’t argue with friends. There will be economic benefits.

Lucky color- maroon

Aquarius- There will be a delay in the marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Exercise in the morning.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces: People associated with art will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Don’t change the house.

Lucky color- white