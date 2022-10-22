Horoscope Today, October 22: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 21: Aries Will See Job Progress, Scorpions Should Donate Food Items

Aries- Respect the elders. Will be financially strong. Guest arrival is expected. Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 20: Gemini Will Get New Opportunities, Leo Needs to Control Their Anger

Lucky color- yellow Also Read - Horoscope today, October 19: Aries Should Postpone Their Trip, Leos Must Respect Their Elders

Taurus- Will be very busy today. Take care of the cleanliness of the house. The monetary benefit is foretold.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- The day won’t be hectic. Don’t quarrel with friends. Spend time with family.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Health improvement is foreseen. Don’t neglect your studies. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Don’t argue with anyone at the office. Will get back the stuck money. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Will get successful in the job. Will buy a new house. Hard work will pay off.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- There will be disputes in the family. Don’t befriend anyone. Try to persuade your dad.

Lucky color- orange

Scorpio- Will move to the desired location. Might go somewhere to hang out. Money will be spent on entertainment.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- The day will be full of lethargy. The birth of a child is expected. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Urgent work can go wrong. Take the advice of your spouse. Close ones will support you.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Property matters may worsen. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. A job change is predicted.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- Work pressure will remain. Expenses may increase. Relationships might get sour.

Lucky color- golden