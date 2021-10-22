Horoscope Today, October 22, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 21, Thursday: Financial Condition of Aries Will Improve, Luck Will Favour Aquarius Today

Aries: The Aries people would get added responsibilities at work. It is not intended to overburden them with work but essentially a result of their dedicated approach.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be very interested today in activities that are creative in nature. They would be able to cover for their recent losses in business with their hard work.

Gemini: The Gemini people are expected to get good news related to the education of their child. These people must strictly avoid going to crowded places and also take care of the wellbeing of family members.

Cancer: Some of the Cancer people might purchase an electrical appliance for their home. The environment in office would be quite tensed today and hence they need to be very careful while dealing with colleagues and superiors.

Leo: The Leo people would want to keep a light-hearted mood around, but would not get much support from expected corners. Those in business would have a dull day but they would succeed in managing their daily expenses.

Virgo: The Virgo people should avoid any kind of debate or discussion with an elderly member in the family. In fact they should listen to their advice as it would help them significantly in their life.

Libra: The Libra people would see their luck favouring them today by nearly 75%. These people should discuss their future plans with their spouse, as it might give them a new perspective altogether.

Scorpio: A kind hearted act done in the past by the Scorpio people would give favourable results for them in domestic and professional fronts. People who own a business can rely on their partner and not fear any possibility of duping or cheating.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians people might have to make some compromises in their love life but they would end up benefitting them in the long run. People wanting to clear their debts might succeed in doing so today.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might expect to finalize a much anticipated and crucial professional contract. While it will benefit them financially, it will also enhance their reputation among office colleagues.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might discover new ways of earning some extra cash. Those wanting to get into politics may now start making efforts as the stars are signalling at widespread popularity.

Pisces: It is one such day for the Pisces people that would appear no less than an examination. If they continue putting in hard work, they would end up completing all their tasks successfully.