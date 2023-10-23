By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Horoscope Today, October 23, 2023, Monday: Gemini Should Donate Kesar Chandan, Scorpio Must Control Their Anger
Horoscope Today: Daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you're searching for advice on life and work.
Horoscope Today, October 23, 2023, Monday: Each zodiac sign has unique features and characteristics that help determine a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be beneficial to know what to expect when you get up each morning? This daily horoscope by expert Shiromani Sachin will help you if you’re searching for advice on your love life, your work, or just some general information.
Aries- Spend some time at home. Help relatives in need. Lent money can sink. Do help in the marriage of a poor girl.
Lucky color- purple
Taurus- Respect your master. Don’t do anything in haste. Problems will be solved by evening. Donate porridge.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Get used to doing work on time. Lent money will be returned. Help needy children. Donate Kesar Chandan.
Lucky color- yellow
Cancer- There can be trouble in relationships. Get up early in the morning. Don’t lend money to anyone. See the rising sun.
Lucky color- sky blue
Leo- May receive gifts. There can be a dispute with the boss over anything. Make decisions wisely. Donate white items.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Arrival of the guest is expected. Stalled money will be received after some time. Donate yellow item.
Lucky color- orange
Libra- All your heart’s desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is possible. Donate rice to needy people.
Lucky color- red
Scorpio- Control your anger. Time will be favorable to you till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clean. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- maroon
Sagittarius- Apply for your job. Finish important work by evening. Wishes will come true. Donate medicine to people in need.
Lucky color- purple
Capricorn- Day will be good after noon. Handle any urgent tasks. Don’t force your opinion on others. Donate sweets.
Lucky color- pink
Aquarius- Do not force your opinion on anyone. Will be lucky. Stalled tasks will be completed. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- sky blue
Pisces- Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. Help someone. Feed the birds.
Lucky color- ocher
