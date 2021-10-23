Horoscope Today, October 23, Saturday: Hard work and creativity are two rules to get success in life. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. Two zodiac signs that are in for an unexpected financial gain are Scorpio and Pisces. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Monday. Check out what your horoscope says todayAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 22, Friday: Luck Will Favour Libra By 75 Percent, Aquarius Can Try Their Luck in Politics

Aries: The Aries people might get involved in social work today that would give them some peace of mind. Some of these people would feel strongly for elder members of the family and might vow to fulfill all their wishes.

Taurus: The Taurus people would see positive developments at workplace but some colleagues would be very jealous of them. If they maintain their nice behaviour, they would succeed in winning back the support of these colleagues.

Gemini: Some of the Gemini people would be little troubled due to health related issues faced by their spouse. This might result in unplanned expenditure but relatives would come to their rescue.

Cancer: The Cancer people might receive a positive news related to their job or business by afternoon. If any travel plan is being made, these people should try their level best to get it cancelled, otherwise they might have to face a tough time.

Leo: The Leo people would spend some happy times with their family members today. Students who are set to appear in an examination might work hard but they would not be able to succeed unless they get the guidance of a teacher or guardian.

Virgo: The Virgo people need to be very careful about their health, especially stomach related issues. If they feel any kind of problem, they should see a doctor without wasting any time. They should not be concerned about money matters.

Libra: The Libra people are facing some of the toughest situations in their life both on domestic and professional front. If they want to emerge unscathed, they should take the help of their father, who can provide the key to all their troubles.

Scorpio: Inheritence of an ancestral property would make the Scorpio people extremely happy today. They would make sure that they celebrate it and would also ensure that they do not take anything that does not really belong to them.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would host a party that might be attended by close relatives and friends. Some of these people would work hard today to solve the problems in their business.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might witness some problems on the domestic front as they have not been able to give adequate time to their spouse. A date might be finalized soon for those awaiting marriage.

Aquarius: Some of the Aquarius people might go out for shopping with their spouse and children. There might be an argument with parents related to investment in a new property.

Pisces: The Pisces people who recently started their business might get some unexpected financial gains. They should use the money wisely otherwise soon they would be left with nothing.