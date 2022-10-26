Horoscope Today, October 26: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 25: Aries Should Take Care of Their Diet, Scorpio Might Face a Knee Injury

Aries: There will be sweetness in married life. The job will progress. Take advice from elders.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus: Do not let sourness take over the relationship. Control your voice. Elder brother will support you.

Lucky color- yellow

Gemini: Arrive at your office on time. Don’t quarrel with your father. There will be a job change.

Lucky color- purple

Cancer: Will be protected from infections. Don’t hesitate to work hard. Help your friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo:Pay attention to your home decor. Separation from brother is expected. Will get back the money stuck.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo: Don’t make any changes in the house. Will get new opportunities. There will be profit in business till evening.

Lucky color- ocher

Libra: There might be problems in married life. Don’t cheat anyone. The disease will end.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio: Donate food items. Abstain from intoxicants. There will be a business success.

Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius: Do not go on a business trip. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn: Disputes in the family will end. Don’t argue with friends. There will be economic benefits.

Lucky color- maroon

Aquarius: There will be a delay in the marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Do exercise in the morning.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces: People associated with art will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Don’t change the house.

Lucky color- white