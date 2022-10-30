Horoscope Today, October 27: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions Arin life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 29: Scorpio Must Control Anger, Money Expenditure Will Increase For Sagittarius

Aries- Make changes only after thinking. Old problems will end. Donate red clothes.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- Do not argue with friends. Throat-related problems will end. Do your work on your own.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- The day will be hectic after noon. There are chances of economic gain. Be patient and calm.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer- Married life can get sour. Job problems will end. Donate Petha.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- Trade tensions will end. Respect your elders. Guests might come.

Lucky color- golden

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. Lent money will be returned. Spend time with friends.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Don’t relocate. Don’t be careless in a relationship. Mother’s health will improve.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Respect your spouse. Business travel will be postponed. See the rising sun.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Should go for a walk with friends. Don’t ignore dad. Help the needy.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Will get a promotion in job. Monetary benefit is foreseen. Maintain harmony in relationships.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- Postpone any sort of journey. Eat homemade food. Support your loved ones.

Lucky color- white

Pisces- The situation will be better in the job. Don’t argue with anyone. Respect your teacher.

Lucky color- golden