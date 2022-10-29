Horoscope Today, October 29, Saturday: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, Oct 28, Friday: Business Profit For Aries, Lazy Day For Pisces

Aries- Do not lend money to anyone. Business success is predicted. Donate coconut.

Lucky color- golden

Taurus- There is a possibility of loss in business. Will meet an old friend. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Will get the blessings of parents. There will be happiness in the family. Go for a walk with a friend.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- There will be profit in the business afternoon. A vehicle purchase is expected. Will get respect.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- Will get good news by noon. Lent money will be back. Will be successful.

Lucky color- green

Virgo- Do your work happily. Carelessness can cause injury. Your spouse will support you.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Can invest in a new house. The concern regarding the progeny will end. Don’t let there be any disputes in the family.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Foreign travel will be successful. Stomach problems may increase. Control your anger.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- The day’s rush will end. Might face obstacles in getting a child. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Take special care of cleanliness in the house. Take advice from your friends. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky color- carrot

Aquarius- Do not lend money to anyone today. Business problems will be less than before. Friends will get along.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Spend time with the elders of the house. Drive your vehicle carefully. There will be sweetness in relations.

Lucky color- grey