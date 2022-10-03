Horoscope Today, October 3, Monday: Know what’s in store for you today as per the astrological predictions. Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s a glimpse of your day today, so plan your day accordingly. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachinAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 2, Sunday: Taurus Should be Careful in Relationships, Leos Must Take Care of Their Jewellery

Aries- Bring positivity to thoughts. Respect your friends. Offer fruits at Devi temple. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 30, Friday: Job Problems Will End For Taurus; Cancer Might Buy New House

Lucky color- red Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 29, Thursday: Donate Food, Offer Things to Goddess Durga on Navratri Day 4

Taurus- Will get back stalled money. The spouse’s health will deteriorate. Offer Henna at Devi temple.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Touch the feet of elders. Relations will be sweet. Offer pumpkin at Devi Temple.

Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- Will be buying a new house. Focus on your children. Offer lotus flowers at Devi temple.

Lucky color- pink

Leo- The foreign travel will be postponed. Will achieve success in the job. Gift your mom with something.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- The dilemma of the mind will end. Students must focus on their studies. Offer roses to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- golden

Libra- Do not make any changes in the job. Drive your vehicle carefully. Offer roses to Goddess Parvati.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Will get good news by evening. Take care of your jewellery. Offer yellow flowers to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will avoid sudden injuries. Respect your spouse. Distribute sweets amongst young children.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Vehicle will be received. Think about investing in the business. Feed girls with Halwa.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Give the white toy to a girl.

Lucky color- white

Pisces- Will be blessed by elders. There will be peace in the family. Offer Chunari at Devi Temple.

Lucky color- orange