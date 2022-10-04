Horoscope Today, October 4, Tuesday: Know what’s in store for you today as per the astrological predictions. Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s a glimpse of your day today, so plan your day accordingly. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachiAlso Read - Weekly Tarot Card Prediction as Per Zodiac Sign: Sagittarians Should Stop Confronting, Leos Shouldn't Resist

Aries- Take the advice of your family. Relationships will get sour. Offer Gulkand to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- ocher

Taurus- Job problems will end. Will get the support of a spouse. Offer white sweets to Durga.

Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Will be buying a vehicle soon. Be careful in relationships. Offer Laddu to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- golden

Cancer- Will be buying a new house soon. There will be happiness in the family. Offer perfume to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Might go on a foreign journey. Control your anger. Offer red fruits to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- red

Virgo– There will be obstacles in learning. Money expenditure will be less than before. Offer lotus flower to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Libra- Will benefit from a job change. The dream of buying a vehicle will be true. Offer fruits to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- After noon, there will be profit in business. Success is foreseen. Offer pomegranate to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will avoid sudden injuries. Respect your spouse. Offer Cardamom to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Despair will end. The benefit of new work is predicted. Offer vermilion to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- brown

Aquarius- Consider investing in the business. Will meet a friend. Offer rose flowers to Goddess Durga.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Will get the blessings of the mother. There will be happiness in the family. Offer white sweets to Goddess Durga.

Lucky colour- white