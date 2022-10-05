Horoscope Today, October 5, Wednesday: Know what’s in store for you today as per the astrological predictions. Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s a glimpse of your day today, so plan your day accordingly. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani SachiAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 4, Tuesday: Librans Will Benefit From Job Change, Leos Need to Control Their Anger

Aries- Will get success in the job. Maintain peace at home. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- red Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 3, Monday: Cancerians May Buy a New House, Librans Should Drive Vehicle Carefully

Taurus- Take care of your health. Time is favourable for you till evening. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Don’t insult anyone. Do your work diligently. Donate rice.

Lucky color-

Cancer- Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house. Help a friend. Donation of yellow clothes will be lucky.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Pay attention to your father’s health. Apply for a job. Will meet an old friend.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Do not share your secrets with anyone. Health concerns will end. The economic situation will improve.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Do not drive in a hurry. Leave home early. Donate porridge.

Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Will have a hectic day. Don’t get involved in an argument with a friend. Donate Kheer in the evening.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Don’t worry about anything. The day will be better after noon. Donate fruits.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t invest in the business. Donate milk.

Lucky color- green

Aquarius- Be careful with your diet. Avoid conflicts in the family. Donate green gram.

Lucky color- white

Pisces- Do not insult your father. Build relationships with your relatives. Will get back stuck money.

Lucky color- orange