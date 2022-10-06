Horoscope Today, October 6, Thursday: Know what’s in store for you today as per the astrological predictions. Astrology is the science of stars that people believe in and as well as start their day with. Here’s a glimpse of your day today, so plan your day accordingly. Read today’s horoscope and astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 5, Wednesday: Taurus Must Take Care of Their Health, Leo Should Apply For a Job

Aries- Respect your elders. Will be financially stable. Guest will come.

Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Will be busy all day long. May meet a friend by evening. The monetary benefit is foretold.

Lucky color- maroon

Gemini- Day will be a less hectic afternoon. Be careful in relationships. Take care of your family.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Health improvement is predicted. Don’t neglect your studies. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Lucky color- maroon

Leo- Go to your office on time. Will get the money stuck. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- brown

Virgo- Will get success in the job. Will move to a new house. Hard work will surely pay off.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- There will be a dispute in the family. Don’t befriend anyone. Try to persuade a friend.

Lucky color- grey

Scorpio- Will move to the desired location. Might go somewhere. Money will be spent on entertainment.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- Day will be full of lethargy. The birth of a child is foreseen. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- sky blue

Capricorn- Urgent work can go wrong. Take the advice of your spouse. Will get the support of close ones.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Property matters may worsen. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. A job change is foreseen.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Work pressure will remain. Expenses may increase today. Don’t let your relationships get sour.

Lucky color- yellow