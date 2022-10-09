Horoscope Today, October 9: Do you sometimes think that your day has gone so bad that you wish you hadn’t even left your home today? Or do you sometimes realise that your plans just didn’t work the way you really wanted them to? That’s exactly where astrology comes into play. To assist you and help you plan your day better. Here’s how you can help yourself by following quick tips to manage your decisions and plans todayAlso Read - Horoscope Today, October 10: Aries Shouldn't Cheat on Anyone, Librans Must Take Care of Their Health

Aries- The sourness of relationships will end. Respect your father. Offer red flowers to Hanuman Ji.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- There might be trouble in the job. Respect your sister. Donate milk.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Traders will get successful. Trust your luck. Feed the soaked grain to the birds.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Mother’s health will deteriorate. Don’t delay work. Donate yellow sweet rice.

Lucky color- orange

Leo- Control your emotions. Don’t cheat on anyone. Greet sun.

Lucky color- red

Virgo- Students must focus on their studies. There will be profit in business by the evening. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- green

Libra- There will be sweetness in the family. Do not do any work in haste. Chant Gayatri mantra.

Lucky color- ocher

Scorpio- Do not eat junk food. Will be successful in the exam. Apply red sandalwood on the forehead.

Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Job problems will end. Try to persuade your father. Apply saffron tilak.

Lucky color- saffron

Capricorn- Mental trouble will end. Don’t argue with anyone. Do abhishek of Shivling with curd.

Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius- Will see progress in the job. Do yoga in the morning. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- blue

Pisces- People associated with the job will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Donate flour.

Lucky color- yellow