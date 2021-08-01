Horoscope Today, August 1, Sunday: Welcome to a brand new month! Leo and Virgo should accept all of the birthday attention. A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 31, Saturday: Gemini Can Expect a Positive News, Romantic Day For Libra

Aries: Luck would favour the Aries people only by around 60 per cent. Some of these people need to learn the art of converting bitterness into sweetness while communicating with others. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 30, Friday: Taurus to Cover Financial Losses, It’s Time For Sagittarius to Clear Debts

Taurus: Malefic planets might be in action against the Taurus people because they would receive a disappointing piece of information related to children. Though they would spend the evening in the company of loved ones. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 29, Thursday: Aries Will Get Financial Relief, Leo May Suffer on Professional Front

Gemini: The Gemini people are going to experience a day full of satisfaction and peace. Some people who made efforts in politics in the past may finally get some positive results.

Cancer: Disturbances in the planetary combinations might result in the loss of a valuable possession, but they can prevent it if they are keeping an alert eye. They might meet someone who they do not like at all.

Leo: The Leo people would benefit today from their connections in the political and power circles. If they are planning to invest in property, then they should look at spending the money on commercial property.

Virgo: The Virgo people would feel happy and proud because their child would excel in both studies and sports. Some of the people of this zodiac sign would find their reputation getting better.

Libra: The Libra people would see a long-pending work getting completed in the evening. Some of these people might also get an invitation to attend a grand social ceremony.

Scorpio: The Moon would show the path to Scorpio people who get stuck at any point in their job or relationship. Some of these people might expect news related to salary hikes.

Sagittarius: The luck would favour the Sagittarians by 94 per cent throughout the day. They would fulfill all their responsibilities as a father and a spouse.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would not feel exceptionally good at home as they would want to travel somewhere. Some people would meet many of their loved ones in the evening.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would find new sources of income coming their way. People who are soft-spoken would manage to complete all their tasks and also earn the respect of others.

Pisces: The Pisces people who are appearing in any competitive examination would succeed in passing with good marks. The day might be busy but the results would be positive.