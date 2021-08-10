Horoscope Today, August 10, 2021: Planning a big move today or stressed about what’s coming next? Fret not, we have astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the next 24 hours for you. Astrological prediction helps in planning your day better and if there are threats coming your way, you can be well prepared to tackle them.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 9, Monday: Gemini, Aries Need to Avoid Suspicion or Argument

Aries: The Aries people might get a chance to complete a long-pending work at their home. There is no replacement for hard work for some of these people when it comes to office work.

Taurus: The Taurus people who are into politics or social work might face troubles created by their rivals. A female colleague would come forward to help you and boost your confidence.

Gemini: The Gemini people who study in schools or colleges might expect the full support of their teachers. Praying dedicatedly in the morning would make your day fruitful.

Cancer: An old issue might crop up again to disturb the peace of mind of people belonging to this zodiac sign. Do not order food from outside for yourself or your family as it might cause health problems.

Leo: Some of the Leo people who are in artistic fields might get an unexpected reward for their talent. Support from an elder member in the family would allow some of these people to expand their business.

Virgo: The Virgo people would experience a very happy mood and would be energetic throughout the day. Using the power of the brain and intellect would result in profits for some of these people.

Libra: The Libra people need to take immediate control of their financial matters otherwise they might incur heavy losses. Some of these people might get news of their children’s achievements in a sporting event.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are in sports and facing physical troubles for long may finally get a solution to their problems. Their love life would remain on track.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians who are looking for a prospective matrimonial match for their children might succeed in their efforts. Those in their own business need to be daring and have patience for success.

Capricorn: A large sum of money lent to an old friend might be returned today. Avoiding property-related conflicts at home would be the best way out of mental stress.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people whose spouse are moving on a new career path are likely to get the benefits of it in the future. It is the perfect day for those wanting to start their own business related to academics.

Pisces: Some of the Pisces people might have to face false allegations at the office today. Their honest approach would save the day for them.