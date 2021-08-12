Horoscope Today, August 12, Thursday: Planning a big move today or stressed about that big meeting? Fret not, we have astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the next 24 hours for you. Astrological prediction helps in planning your day better and if there are threats coming your way, you can be well prepared to tackle them.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 11, Wednesday: Luck Will Play a Big Role For Gemini, Cancer And Leo

Aries: The Aries people would feel happy when they spend time with their family members today. Taking a walk in the evening would make you feel calm and composed.

Taurus: The Taurus people would face problems while working from home today. Some of the people from this zodiac sign might get a big amount of money.

Gemini: The Gemini people would meet a person who would bring a lot of happiness in their lives. There might be some health-related problems for a family member during the night.

Cancer: Cancerians need to shed their laziness if they want to do well in a job or business. They should remember that too much of anything is too bad.

Leo: A person belonging to the Scorpio zodiac sign would bring some good news for the Leo people today. Attending a social function in the evening would help them build influential connections.

Virgo: The Virgo people would start working on a new plan for business today. Remember, the completion of the plan might take almost two years to become a success.

Libra: The Libra people need to be careful about both health and money-related matters. Those planning investments must think about the benefits of investing in commercial property.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are not on leave from work today are likely to get some very exciting news in the office. The personal relationship would also be at its best today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would join hands with their partner to streamline all their resources. Some of these people might expect a surprise in the evening.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get to complete a pending work with the help of their colleagues. Elderly members would intervene to solve the property-related family issues.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who are starting something new should think about all pros and cons. They should listen to both their heart and mind before making a decision.

Pisces: The Pisces people might find themselves as part of a love triangle. They need to clear misunderstandings and move on in life to have a bright future.