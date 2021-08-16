Horoscope Today, August 16, Monday: It’s a new week, time for new opportunities. The stars have their own way to dictate your life and while you might choose to ignore their signs, your destiny has got everything set for you in the future. In Monday’s horoscope, astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji predict how the day will be for you.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope, August 16 to August 22 : Excited to Know Your Astrological Prediction This Week? Relationships to Financial Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: A lot of gifts and respect are expected to come to the Aries people today. They should keep their ego on the side and should not hesitate in asking for support from friends.

Taurus: The Taurus people who love travelling are expected to visit a lot of new places in the near future. Some of these people might accidentally meet their ex-lovers today.

Gemini: The Gemini people would experience a risky day but they should not be afraid. Taking calculated risks in business and job would give them positive outcomes.

Cancer: Some Cancer people might face a major financial loss in the evening hours. Usually, these people are not fond of changes but today they do not mind walking on a completely new path.

Leo: An early morning argument with a family member at home would spoil the day for them. Some of these people might stay away from home or return very late to avoid meeting the family members face to face.

Virgo: The Virgo people would face a lot of opposition whenever they come up with a new idea. Some of the people belonging to this zodiac sign might end up taking a wrong decision related to ancestral property.

Libra: A surprise visit to their home by a school friend would bring a feeling of nostalgia and a lot of happiness. They might be some joint-related pain issues but it can be treated with prompt medical advice.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people are in a very confused state of mind today. These people should strictly avoid taking any important decision related especially to their job and relationship.

Sagittarius: Some of the Sagittarians might be promoted to an authoritative position in their office. There is an urgent need to strike balance between income and expenditure.

Capricorn: It is a day when most people belonging to this zodiac sign would feel victorious and like a king. They would put an end to some long-pending fights and disputes with near and dear ones.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should spend their time today pursuing their habit. Even if they spend the day watching movies or listening to music, they would not face any significant loss.

Pisces: The Pisces people would experience mood swings throughout the day. All they need to do for the day to pass is speak less and stay away from social gatherings.