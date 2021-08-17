Horoscope Today, August 17, Tuesday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - 5 Vastu Tips For House Entrance, Main Door to Boost Positive Energy

Aries: The Aries people would spend a lot of money in fulfilling their responsibilities as family members. Some of these people might need to withdraw a part of the money saved for the future.

Taurus: Some of the people belonging to the Taurus zodiac sign would begin a new chapter in their life. It would be a great idea to take those along who have always had your back.

Gemini: The Gemini people would only concentrate on things that would give them some benefit. They would not want to participate in social work.

Cancer: The Cancer people would continue to believe in God but due to their busy schedule might not get a chance to do the daily puja and rituals.

Leo: The Leo people might expect a wish to come true today. Their luck would favour them by nearly 85% and thus they will keep completing tasks.

Virgo: The Virgo people might participate in a very important discussion related to their ancestral property. People who usually oppose them would support them today.

Libra: The Libra people would not work for many parts of the day but they will be able to complete their work on time. They should avoid eating anything from outside.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would have a very serious approach in their personality in the later half of the day. Those who are in their own business would also ignore work to have their share of fun.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would today get a feeling of being proud dads, and at the same time they would get plenty of entertainment options. Being lazy would not harm them much as it would simply delay some works.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would have very candid behaviour with their family and close friends throughout the day. They would not mind spending money to see a smile on the face of their loved ones.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who are in jobs would work hard but fail to get the results and appreciation. They can be happy though as some of these people might get unexpected cash.

Pisces: The Pisces people would continue to have an extremely busy day, but they would feel better in health. They would find a lack of support as a bottleneck in things they have planned. They should rather focus on completing pending work.