Horoscope Today, August 2, Monday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to india.com and predicts the day for our readers.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope, August 2 to August 8 2021: Lucky Numbers, Career Predictions, Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs | Watch Video #Astrology

Aries: The enemies of Aries people would pose no threat in their life as they would be busy in a fight among themselves. Support from Jupiter might lead to these people securing brilliant results in business and jobs. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 1, Sunday: Luck Will be in Favour of Aries by 60 Percent And Sagittarius by 94 Percent

Taurus: A long-pending legal dispute that has been lingering for years is likely to get settled today. This would bring happiness to all their loved ones who might indulge in celebration. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 31, Saturday: Gemini Can Expect a Positive News, Romantic Day For Libra

Gemini: The Gemini people would experience a very happy environment around them throughout the day. They would also succeed in bringing happiness to the life of a close friend.

Cancer: A money matter that has been in limbo for more than three years now would finally get settled today. They might experience headaches or stomach aches at any time during the day.

Leo: If they get injured, they should ensure that there is no blood clot anywhere as it might lead to health complications. If they feel any problem, they should immediately consult a doctor.

Virgo: The Virgo people would come to know that even their enemies are singing their praises behind their back. They might gain some unexpected ancestral property from their maternal side.

Libra: Some of the Libra people might attend a dinner gathering that is actually a cultural event. They would find that they are finally overcoming a recent personal loss.

Scorpio: Some of the Scorpio people might meet someone new who they would not be able to forget throughout their life. Issues related to money and relationship would be on a positive track.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians who have not been able to take out time to spend with their spouse due to other responsibilities, should try to compensate for it. They should not hesitate in spending money.

Capricorn: The new efforts made by the Capricorn people on the professional front would finally start showing results. They should not take things for granted and continue to work with focus.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would earn the respect of their junior colleagues in the office. They might also get connected to someone in the office at a personal level.

Pisces: The Pisces people should avoid getting into any argument whether at work or at home. They should take care of their parents.