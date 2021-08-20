Horoscope Today, August 20, Friday: All zodiac signs have different characteristics which help in building individual personality. If you want to know what’s there in store for you, then you must read today’s astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 19, Thursday: Gemini Will Crack Professional Contract, Luck Will Favour Virgo by 75 Percent

Aries: The Aries people need to be careful about their present situation at home and in the office. They should try to spend as much time as possible with their children if they want peace of mind.

Taurus: The Taurus people would not be very satisfied with the situation at their home. Health issues of their mother and father might cause disturbance in work and they might even need to rush to a doctor.

Gemini: The Gemini people who are studying might perform well in their internal tests and exams. Reading something for the most part of the day would help them develop a new approach for solving problems.

Cancer: The Cancer people would experience a romantic day with their spouse. Some of the people belonging to this zodiac sign would get a sense of happiness and confidence from within.

Leo: The Leo people would find their work getting stalled due to their own carelessness. Some of these people might get added responsibilities but they need to put things in order before taking in step.

Virgo: The Virgo people who are involved in politics might be elevated to a powerful position. A long-pending property dispute with a sibling might finally get resolved today.

Libra: The Libra people would see a rise in unnecessary expenses. These people should not trust anyone with issues related to money or property. There is a chance of getting cheated.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be in a very perplexed frame of mind and might vent out their anger by yelling at children. Those suffering from migraine-like conditions need to take proper rest throughout the day.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians might come across a new job offer that matches their skills and expectations. They need to have a positive approach and should not be afraid of taking risks.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get monetary benefits from a relative today. Their prosperous life would lead to an increase in their reputation in society, but they should let it reach their head.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people must listen to the advice of senior family members if they want success in life. Several bottlenecks at the workplace would be eased out with the help of a colleague.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be very happy with the support they get from their spouse today. The similarities in their behaviour and liking would further strengthen their bond.