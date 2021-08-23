Horoscope Today, August 23, Monday: Did you know all zodiac signs have their own traits and characteristics, which helps in defining an individual personality. If you are curious to know what the stars have in store for you today, then we get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict your day.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Horoscope, Aug 22; Lucky Colour For Rakhi as Per Zodiac Sign | Festival Horoscope Today

Aries: The Aries people who are appearing in any competitive examination would succeed in passing with good marks. The day might be busy but the results would be positive. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 21, Saturday: Gemini Should Chase Number 5, Aries Should Wear White Today

Taurus: The Taurus people would find new sources of income coming their way. People who are soft-spoken would manage to complete all their tasks and also earn the respect of others. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 20, Friday: Parents Health Will Cause Disturbance For Taurus, Capricorn to Get Monetary Benefits

Gemini: The Gemini people would not feel exceptionally good at home as they would want to travel somewhere. Some people would meet many of their loved ones in the evening.

Cancer: The luck would favour the Cancer people by 94% throughout the day. They would fulfill all their responsibilities as a father and a spouse.

Leo: The Moon would show the path to Leo people who get stuck at any point in their job or relationship. Some of these people might expect news related to the salary hike.

Virgo: The Virgo people would see a long-pending work getting completed in the evening. Some of these people might also get an invitation to attend a grand social ceremony.

Libra: The Libra people would feel happy and proud because their child would excel in both studies and sports. Some of the people of this zodiac sign would find their reputation getting better.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would benefit today from their connections in the political and power circles. If they are planning to invest in property, then they should look at spending the money on commercial property.

Sagittarius: Disturbances in the planetary combinations might result in the loss of a valuable possession, but they can prevent it if they are keeping an alert eye. They might meet someone who they do not like at all.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are going to experience a day full of satisfaction and peace. Some people who made efforts in politics in the past may finally get some positive results.

Aquarius: Malefic planets might be in action against the Aquarius people because they would receive a disappointing piece of information related to children. Though they would spend the evening in the company of loved ones.

Pisces: Luck would favour the Pisces people only by around 60%. Some of these people need to learn the art of converting bitterness into sweetness while communicating with others.