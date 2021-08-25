Horoscope Today, August 25, Wednesday: Do you believe in the power of astrology? If you do, then astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji is here to predict what’s in store for you today.Also Read - Numerology: How Your Birth Date Can Identify Health Problems in Advance

Aries: The Aries people need to strictly avoid getting into any argument whether at work or at home. They should take care of their parents as they might face some unexpected ailments.

Taurus: The Taurus people would earn the respect of their junior colleagues in the office. They might also get connected to someone in the office at a personal level.

Gemini: New efforts made by the Gemini people at the workplace would finally start showing results. They should not take things for granted and continue to work with focus.

Cancer: The Cancer people who have not been able to spare time for their spouse due to other responsibilities should try to compensate for it. They should not hesitate in spending money.

Leo: Some of the Leo people might meet someone new who they won’t forget throughout their life. Issues related to money and relationship would be on a positive track.

Virgo: Some of the Virgo people might attend a dinner gathering that is actually a cultural event. They would find that they are finally overcoming a recent personal loss.

Libra: The Libra people would come to know that even their enemies are praising them behind their back. They might gain some unexpected ancestral property from their maternal side.

Scorpio: If the Scorpio people get injured, they should ensure that there is no blood clot anywhere as it might lead to health complications. If they feel any problem, they should immediately consult a doctor.

Sagittarius: A money matter that has been in limbo for more than five years is expected to finally be settled today. Some of the Sagittarians might experience headaches or stomach aches at any time during the day.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would experience a very happy environment around them throughout the day. They would also succeed in bringing happiness to the life of a close friend.

Aquarius: A long-pending legal dispute related to Aquarius people, that has been lingering for years, is likely to get settled today. This would bring happiness to all their loved ones who might indulge in celebration.

Pisces: The enemies of the Pisces people would pose no threat in their life as they would be busy fighting among themselves. Support from planetary combinations might lead them to brilliant results in business and job.