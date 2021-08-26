Horoscope Today, August 26, Thursday: Do you believe in the power of astrology? If you do, then astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji is here to predict what’s in store for you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 25, Wednesday: Pisces, Libra, Leo to Gain Unexpected Money, Happiness or Property | Read Full Astrological Predictions

Aries: The Aries people should concentrate on creative works instead of overthinking. Some of these people would worry about situations that are not in their control. Also Read - Numerology: How Your Birth Date Can Identify Health Problems in Advance

Taurus: The enemies of the Taurus people would succeed in plotting against them and executing their plans. Some of these people might have to struggle a lot today in completing all their work. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 24, Tuesday: These 2 Zodiac Signs May Face Financial Problems

Gemini: The Gemini people would spend a lot of time watching their favourite show on television. People belonging to this zodiac sign would find that their family is more united than it appears otherwise.

Cancer: Others would listen to and follow the advice given by Cancer people on important matters. These people would expand their network today by meeting new people.

Leo: The Leo people need to immediately stop paying attention to those who criticize them. Some would feel blessed today and success would come to them on its own.

Virgo: The Virgo people would not pay any attention even when people around them discuss important matters. Many of the people from this zodiac sign would be lost in their own world today.

Libra: The Libra people who are in the habit of using abusive language should strictly avoid doing so today. These people should keep a peaceful mind even while tackling complicated situations.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people whose business is not doing well would get a new order that might revive their fortune. These people would get nearly 72% favour from their luck today.

Sagittarius: If Sagittarians make a new plan for their future today, they are bound to yield positive results. Some of these people would get unexpected profit if they attend a social event in the evening hours.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who are in government job might face the anger of superiors at work. Those doing their own business would be unnecessarily busy throughout the day.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who are planning a short trip with friends should not delay the trip as it would benefit them. New contacts made by these people would help them in times of crisis.

Pisces: Some of the Pisces people would enter into disagreements with seniors but that must not turn into an argument. These people can earn significant profit today if they manage to control their anger.