Horoscope Today, August 27, Friday: All zodiac signs have different characteristics which help in building individual personality. If you want to know what's there in store for you, then you must read today's astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: The Aries people would get a chance to meet a person who they consider their role model. These people should not drive their car, scooter, or bike in a rash manner.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be very busy today but they should avoid any extra expenditure. Some of these people would get a precious gift from someone they secretly admire.

Gemini: Popularity is almost next door for many people belonging to this zodiac sign. The Gemini people should be careful about their health and avoid eating oily food.

Cancer: Many colleagues in the office would not be very pleased as the Cancer people would get praised for their work. Some of these people would get new opportunities related to their job.

Leo: Some of the Leo people would get appreciation from their boss at work. They would have a lucky day today where they might become part of an activity to help underprivileged children.

Virgo: The Virgo people need to strictly avoid running or walking for long hours. Some of these people would find all their family members extending a helping hand to each other.

Libra: There are chances of some of the Libra people soon getting a chance to go on a religious tour. Some people belonging to this zodiac sign might experience some pain in their knees or elbow joints.

Scorpio: Some of the Scorpio people want to pack their bags and run away from all responsibilities. These people would be very soft-spoken today when they speak with their spouse.

Sagittarius: These Sagittarians must strictly not lend any money to someone they do not know well. Some of these people would find their money and time getting wasted in a business event.

Capricorn: There might be stomach-related problems for the Capricorn people but they should try to ignore it. These people would experience a very spiritual and religious environment at home.

Aquarius: It would be easy for others to mislead the Aquarius people with materialistic things today. These people might experience a small financial loss but they should not get discouraged.

Pisces: Despite making regular efforts, many people belonging to the Pisces zodiac sign are not getting positive results. These people would find their work getting stuck because of technical glitches.