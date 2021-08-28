Horoscope Today, August 28, Saturday: Did you know all zodiac signs have their own traits and characteristics, which helps in defining an individual personality. If you are curious to know what the stars have in store for you today, then we get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict your day.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 27, Friday: Aquarius Might Suffer Financial Loss, Leo Will Get Recognition at Work

Aries: Even if it's the first day of the weekend, the Aries people need to avoid being lazy and get into action at the earliest. Some of these people would be worried about their business as it has not been doing well.

Taurus: The Taurus people might find themselves stuck in a conflicting situation with their parents or siblings. They need to have a cool mind and must try to explain their point of view in an amicable environment.

Gemini: It would be a great idea for the Gemini people to invest their money in real estate. Some of the people from this zodiac sign who are waiting for their marriage might see a date getting fixed today.

Cancer: The Cancer people would today be proud of the achievements of their brothers and sisters. They would put in all efforts to ensure a bright future for them.

Leo: The Leo people would get much-needed support from their family as they make efforts to improve their lifestyle. They need to avoid any fake praise or appreciation.

Virgo: It would be a good idea for the Virgo people to make a proper list before going to the market for shopping. These people need to spend their money on buying items that are essential for their household.

Libra: The Libra people desperately need to take out time from their busy schedule to spend it with their spouse. Despite it being a weekend, some of these people are expected to remain busy on client calls.

Scorpio: It is a lucky day for some of the Scorpio people as they would get an unexpected promotion at the office. People belonging to this zodiac sign might expect a guest who would bring happiness along with some expensive gift.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians who are going on business travel would get positive outcomes. Some of these people would discuss with their family members the possibility of organizing an auspicious function at home.

Capricorn: With luck favouring up to 80%, Capricorn people who are studying in school or college would get some good academic opportunities. These people would finally realise that they have the option to save money if they want.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people are fed up with their extremely busy schedule and so some of them might make a sudden weekend outing plan. Some of these people might get a part-time job opportunity that pays well, but they need to manage their time.

Pisces: Luck will favour the Pisces people today, but they cannot afford to take anything for granted. Some of these people who are facing a tough situation in the office would finally be able to find a solution with the help of a colleague.