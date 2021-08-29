Horoscope Today, August 29, Sunday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 28, Saturday: Luck Will Favour Pisces, Capricorn And Scorpio

Aries: The Aries people should repeatedly wash their eyes and nose today to keep them clean and dust-free otherwise there might be some health issues. Some of these people would play a major role in organising an auspicious function.

Taurus: Eating nutritious food and doing exercise would keep the Taurus people in good health today. Most of these people would experience a comfortable day where any of their work would not get stuck without substantial reasons.

Gemini: Some of the Gemini people would emerge as role model for many junior colleagues at their workplace. Some of the people belonging to this zodiac sign would find that their problems are getting solved without making an extra effort.

Cancer: The Cancer people would succeed in completing their pending tasks in time and might also meet someone they love dearly. Some of these people might plan a long journey via road or air with the family.

Leo: Influenced by an outside, the Leo people might take a wrong decision about a family member. These people would get positive results only if they put in extra effort in all their works.

Virgo: Initiative taken by Virgo people at the workplace might be opposed by colleagues at the office or partners in business. These people need to be very careful in money-related matters.

Libra: The Libra people cannot afford to ignore any of their responsibilities today, even if it is at the cost of their own comfort. Some of these people would get to hear happy news related to an old friend.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people are in the mood to bring major changes in their personal and professional life. They should not be over-excited over anything otherwise they might ruin their own plans.

Sagittarius: It is their inner hesitation that would stop the Sagittarians from arguing with an elderly family member despite knowing they are wrong. Some of these people would finally see things turning in their favour at the workplace.

Capricorn: Cordial behaviour and pleasant conversations would help the Capricorn people in solving many of their problems. They should immediately resolve a property-related difference with a family member.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be interested in taking risks and playing sports that might harm them physically. These people would find that their spouse is completely supportive of their new business plan.

Pisces: The Pisces people would get new hopes and expectations in life through an email they had been waiting for. Some sudden vehicle or property-related problems might crop up during the day.