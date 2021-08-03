Horoscope Today, August 3, Tuesday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Lazy Zodiac Signs: People With These 4 Raashis Are Super Lethargic And Slow

Aries: All the works that Aries people do with dedication would give positive results. Those who are facing issues related to their child's admission may see things working out.

Taurus: The luck would favour Taurus people by 90% today. If they use their mind, some of these people might be able to find solutions to problems that have been hurting them for long.

Gemini: The Gemini people should work in a planned manner today. It would be a good idea to first list things to do before starting the daily routine.

Cancer: Friends and colleagues might be eager to help Cancer people, but they should take help only when absolutely necessary. Trusting others completely might lead to loss.

Leo: The Leo people who are trying to change the course of their career should wait for more time before taking any such step. These people should at first consult elderly family members and their partner.

Virgo: The Virgo people who have invested wisely in the past are expected to get the much-awaited rewards today. With luck favouring by only 56%, they should be careful in their job or business.

Libra: Some of the Libra people would be attracted to a new project today and start making efforts in the right direction. There would be no problem in taking a loan for this purpose.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who always help others are likely to get the favour in return today. They should analyze every opportunity that comes their way objectively.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would get the help of old friends for a big project they are planning. If asked by anyone for a long drive, these people should go for it, as it would help them relax.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would have a busy second half of the day. These people can afford to wake up late and take their own sweet time in getting ready.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should not get too excited over anything, otherwise, they would be left disappointed. There might be mood swings for some people.

Pisces: The Pisces people would continue to have a stressful mindset throughout the day. For those who want to discuss their love marriage with family, today is not a good day for it.